Tuesday, July 5th 2022, 4:56 pm

By: News On 6

FC Tulsa Co-Owner Discusses What's Next For The Club

Tulsa's professional soccer team, FC Tulsa, has been under new ownership for about 3 years now.

The Craft Brothers: Kyle, Ryan, and JW bought the club in August 2019.

Since then, the club has gone through some changes and has made a commitment to be involved in the Tulsa community.

One of the owners, JW Craft, joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to discuss what's next for the club.