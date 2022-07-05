Sand Springs Couple Celebrates 75th Wedding Anniversary

Tuesday, July 5th 2022, 5:25 pm

A Sand Springs couple is celebrating 75 years of marriage Tuesday. Eula and Clyde Emigh say you never know what day will change your life; for them, it was a summer day 75 years ago.

Eula and Clyde met at a cookout on a blind double date in Sand Springs when they were just 21 years old. At first glance, Clyde says he couldn't even get words out, but he knew he was in trouble.

"Didn’t say a thing,” Clyde said. “Just jumped up and down happy"

Eula said it was pretty close to love at first sight.

“I liked him, he had some hair then,” Eula said.

The couple got married less than two months later on July 5, 1947. They said it was a quick ceremony with only four family members in attendance. They said they just couldn’t wait any longer to begin their life together.

“We didn’t mess around very long, things were different back then,” Clyde said.

Now 75 years, seven kids, 14 grandkids, and ten great-grandchildren later, they say there is no secret to a long happy marriage. They say they believe a full life is built on the love you have for each other.

“It is, we just thank the Lord every day for our family, we have a good family and we appreciate our family,” Eula said.

The Emighs say they're fortunate to have reached this milestone and they can't wait to see what is still to come. They tell us they will be celebrating their big anniversary with a nice dinner out with some of their family this evening.