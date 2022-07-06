Pawnee County Sheriff's Deputies Seize 115 Grams Of Meth During Traffic Stop

Wednesday, July 6th 2022, 6:03 am

By: News On 6

Pawnee County Sheriff's Deputies say a traffic stop along Highway 64 helped get 115 grams of meth and guns off the street.

The traffic stop happened just east of Pawnee on Saturday evening, authorities say.

Deputies say they pulled Sidney Bocanegra over, and say he acted nervously and seemed intoxicated.

Deputies say that he told them he had marijuana in the car, but deputies say they found much more than that.

According to authorities, Bocanegra told the deputy he had smoked marijuana and that there was more marijuana in the truck and a gun. Deputies say he then reached for something between his seat, but was stopped by the deputy.

Authorities then searched Bocanegra's truck and found two sandwich bags full of meth, digital scales, prescription pills, marijuana and two guns.

"This just goes to show how proactive policing and increasing the number of deputies in this county is working. Deputies are out making traffic stops and taking drugs off the streets," said Sheriff Darrin Varnell.

Bocanegra was arrested for trafficking meth, DUI and having a gun while committing a felony.

Records show Bocanegra has been arrested in the past for having drugs.