Wednesday, July 6th 2022, 6:25 am

By: News On 6

Oklahoma Caring Van Returns To Tulsa To Offer Free Vaccines To Children

The Oklahoma Caring Vans return to Tulsa on Wednesday to give out free vaccines to children.

Officials say it have all the vaccines that children between 6 and 18 years of age need to attend school or daycare.

On Wednesday, it will be at the Uma Center of Tulsa near 11th and Memorial from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On Thursday it will make a stop at Mingo Health Department near 21st and Highway 169 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.