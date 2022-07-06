4 Arrested In Connection With Theft At Tulsa Beauty Store

Wednesday, July 6th 2022, 10:25 am

By: News On 6

Three women are accused of stealing $14,000 worth of make-up from a Tulsa beauty store.

According to police, officers responded to an alarm call from the Ulta Beauty store near 71st Street and Memorial Avenue on Sunday shortly after 12:30 p.m. as the women stuffed their bags full of products and took off. The police were able to track their vehicle with a GPS tracker connected to the stolen merchandise. The vehicle was found at the Edenwood Apartments near 2100 North Hartford Ave.

Yasmin Knight, Monica McGuire, and Delisha Logan were arrested and booked into Tulsa County Jail for Grand Larceny. Tulsa Police said that Micah Goff was also arrested and booked for larceny.



















