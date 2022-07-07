Blue Green Algae Found In Ketchum Cove On Grand Lake

Wednesday, July 6th 2022, 9:22 pm

By: News On 6

A blue-green algae bloom has been found in the Ketchum Cove area of Grand Lake by the Grand River Dam Authority.

GRDA officials say water quality testing performed by their Ecosystems and Watershed Management Department confirmed the bloom on Wednesday. They say the bloom extends from near the Hammerhead Marina boat ramp eastward toward Colony Cove.

“Although most algae blooms are not toxic, toxins can be produced in some algae blooms dominated by Blue-Green Algae,” said GRDA Corporate Spokesperson Justin Alberty. “We have communicated these test results to the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, and the Oklahoma Water Resources Board. Right now, we are closely monitoring the area and will provide regular updates as the situation progresses.”

According to the Oklahoma Department of Health, exposure to BGA can cause skin irritation, including rashes, hives, or blisters. Inhalation of BGA can also trigger asthma-like conditions or allergic reactions. The GRDA says no other blooms have been confirmed in other areas of Grand Lake.