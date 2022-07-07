Friends, Family Remember Life & Legacy Of Woman Found Dead In Bixby Home

Wednesday, July 6th 2022, 9:55 pm

Family and friends are speaking out after a woman was found dead and her husband injured in a Bixby home.

The Bixby Police Department said Sherry Gamble-Smith was dead when they arrived at the home, and Martin Smith died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police said it was a domestic situation, but released no other details.

Sherry Gamble-Smith's friends said she was a loving woman who was a leader in the community.

“This is a huge loss for our community.” said Jamaal Dyer, Sherry's friend.

Jamaal Dyer has known Sherry for more than 10 years. They’ve worked closely through professional and religious groups.

He said Sherry was a loving person with a servant’s heart.

“I literally, with my own eyes, saw her give up her, not just her time but of her own resources, money, food, other things to help those in need," said Dyer.

He said she was committed to making the community the best it could be, which is why she founded the Juneteenth Festival.

“She made it be the largest festival in the nation. That’s just the person she was. She was visionary. She did things with excellence. That’s one of the things I’ll always remember about her," said Dyer.

She also founded the Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce and was an advocate for local businesses.

“Making sure they have the certifications that they needed. Getting them introduced to people so they could get certain contracts. She was just an all around person who wanted to see the best for everybody," said Dyer.

Dyer said his favorite memories of Sherry are just hanging out at the Juneteenth festival, having fun. “She was dancing and really just having a good time. She was full of spirit," Dyer said.

Dyer said Sherry poured love into the Tulsa community and her legacy will last forever.