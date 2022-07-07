Silver Alert Issued For Missing 70-Year-Old Broken Arrow Man

Thursday, July 7th 2022, 4:48 am

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Broken Arrow Police Department for a missing 70-year-old man.

According to OHP, Lonnie Wood was last seen on July 6th at around 5 p.m. in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Authorities say Wood weighs 210 Lbs. and stand about 5 feet 9 inches tall. Wood has grey hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a shirt of an unknown color, black sweatpants and black shoes.

Authorities say Wood is believed to be driving a tan 2002 GMC Sierra with an Oklahoma license plate with the number EVU-811.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 70-year-old Lonnie Wood is asked to call 911.





