Silver Alert Canceled After Missing 90-Year-Old Man Found Safe

Thursday, July 7th 2022, 5:02 am

By: News On 6

Silver Alert Issued For Missing 90-Year-Old Man Last Seen In Red Oak, Oklahoma

Breaking News Update 10:56 a.m. 7/7/22:

OHP trooper say 90-year-old Homer K. Ward has been located.

According to troopers, ward is safe and will be reunited with his family.





This is a breaking news update, the original story can be found below.

---

A Silver Alert has been issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on behalf of the Tulsa Police Department for a missing 90-year-old man.

According to authorities, Homer K. Ward was last seen in Red Oak, Oklahoma, on Wednesday around 1 p.m.

Authorities say Ward stands 6 feet tall, weighs 185 lbs. and is bald with brown eyes.

Ward was last seen wearing a short blue sleeve shirt and dark pants, authorities say.

According to OHP, Ward is believed to be driving a silver Kia Soul with a red pinstripe with an Oklahoma license plate, with the number HWL-633.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 90-year-old Homer K. Ward is asked to call 911.





