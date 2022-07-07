Thursday, July 7th 2022, 6:24 am

Tulsa Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Federal Prison For Breaking Into Homes, Sexually Assaulting 2 Victims

A Tulsa man is headed to federal prison for 20 years for breaking into homes and sexually assaulting two victims.

Jesse Moore pleaded guilty to multiple sex crimes against minors before he was sentenced.

Federal Prosecutors say Moore stalked his victims for weeks before breaking into their homes.

According to prosecutors, once Moore was in jail, he then asked a 16-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit pictures and videos.

Prosecutors say Moore broke into one home in May of 2020 and when the child resisted Moore, he left. They say he broke into another home in November and that boy screamed to alert his mother and Moore ran off.

In December of that year, Moore broke into another home and threatened to kill the woman inside, then tried to rape her, but she screamed and he ran away. Prosecutors say in that case the victim bit Moore's hand and he ran out of the house.

U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson says "The defendant's alarming criminal acts are that of a sexual predator that Moore can no longer victimize women and children in Tulsa."

Moore's 20 year sentence will be followed by 10 years of supervised release.