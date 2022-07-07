Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Sexual Assault

Thursday, July 7th 2022, 6:28 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police have arrested a 36-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 52-year-old woman in her home.

The victim told police that Jesus Hernandez was a family friend and visited her in March, but started kissing and groping her against her will.

The victim said she told Hernandez to leave and then headed to her bedroom. She says Hernandez followed her there and sexually assaulted her.

According to officers, Hernandez initially denied being in her home, but then admitted to police that he was, but said it was just to help her put on her coat.

Police say he declined to give them a DNA sample.





