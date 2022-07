Saturday, July 9th 2022, 10:28 am

By: News 9

A credit rating agency said the Tulsa International Airport has recovered better than expected since the pandemic.

S&P Global Ratings upgraded the airport's trust rating

From March to May of this year, the number of passengers getting on flights at the airport was 93% to 96% of the numbers before the pandemic.

The airport’s average passenger numbers throughout the pandemic were also higher than the U.S. average.