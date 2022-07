Saturday, July 9th 2022, 10:53 am

By: News On 6

$200 Plate Of French Fries Returns To New York Restaurant Menu

A restaurant in New York announced its record-breaking fries are returning to the menu.

Serendipity 3 on the Upper East Side of Manhattan earned a Guinness World Record for the world's most expensive french fries at $200 per plate.

One of the ingredients that makes the fries so expensive is the 23 karat edible gold dust topping.