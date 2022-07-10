Jenks Police Officer Receiving Attention For Good Deed

Saturday, July 9th 2022, 7:34 pm

By: News On 6

A Jenks Police Officer's good deed is getting some attention this week.

Officer Tarasenko noticed a man and woman panhandling off Highway 75 Friday when he stopped to talk to them.

He said he wanted to check on them with the extreme heat.

While talking to the couple, Tarasenko found out the woman is pregnant and they were both walking from Kentucky to San Antonio in search of a job in oilfields.

Tarasenko gave them a ride to the greyhound bus station and bought them two tickets to San Antonio with his own money.