Sunday, July 10th 2022, 9:49 am

By: News On 6

Firearms Confiscated At Airports Nationwide On The Rise

The number of firearms confiscated at airports nationwide is on the rise.

The Transportation Security Administration believes agents are now on pace to seize a record number, as travel returns to levels before the pandemic began.

The number one excuse agents hear is that the person’s spouse packed their bags, and they didn't know it was in the luggage.