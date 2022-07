Monday, July 11th 2022, 7:45 am

By: News On 6

5 Muskogee Nation Lighthorse Police Cadets Head To Federal Law Enforcement Training Center In New Mexico

Some Muskogee Nation Lighthorse Police cadets will start training to become law enforcement officers.

The five cadets are headed to the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in New Mexico.

They will begin work on Monday and training will take 14 weeks.

Training includes advanced skills such as weapons training and understanding federal law and criminal justice in Indian Country.