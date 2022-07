Monday, July 11th 2022, 8:10 am

By: News On 6

New Date Chosen For City Collinsville Fireworks Show After Cancelation

The City of Collinsville has a new date for its fireworks show after canceling last weekend.

The celebration will now take place on Saturday, July 30th at City Park.

Related Story: Collinsville Fourth Of July Parade To Go On Despite Postponed Fireworks Show

Festivities will kick off at 4 p.m. and organizers say the event will feature all of the originally planned activities, including turtle races, free watermelon and more.

The original fireworks show was postponed because of shipping delays.