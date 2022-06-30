Collinsville Fourth Of July Parade To Go On Despite Postponed Fireworks Show

Thursday, June 30th 2022, 6:50 am

The City of Collinsville is being forced to postpone its annual fireworks show this year because of supply chain disruptions, but the parade will still go on as planned. Organizers say interest is increasing, so they hope it is the biggest and best parade yet.

The city says it received notice on Tuesday from its firework vendor about not being able to get product in time for Saturday’s show. City leaders say everyone they’ve heard from has been understanding about the fireworks show delay, which they hope can now happen at the end of July.

Despite this disappointing news, leaders say interest in the parade has grown since the announcement about the fireworks show, with more people trying to get involved. Collinsville is a city that focuses on honoring veterans, and leaders expect the parade will still do that while bringing the community together.

"We have thousands that will line the streets, the kids are looking forward to it for the candy, we have floats from the city, from downtown businesses, VFW, we are a patriotic city and we're very proud of that," said Pam Polk, with the city of Collinsville.

The parade is set for Saturday at 9 p.m. People living in Collinsville can reach out to the city if they want to participate.



