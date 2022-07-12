Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Updates Tribal Council On State Of the Nation

Tuesday, July 12th 2022, 8:39 am

By: News On 6

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. updated the tribal council on the State of the Nation on Monday.

Hoskin mentioned the large number of Cherokee citizens who voted in primary elections two weeks ago. He says active voters are a sign of a strong nation.

"We need to vote, we need to encourage our citizens to vote. Civic participation I think is as important now as it's ever been, perhaps more important. In every competitive race where our sovereignty was put in the forefront of campaigns, those who opposed our sovereignty did not do well," said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

The meeting also included an awards ceremony for several Cherokee Nation veterans.