Local Veterinarian Offers Advice On Keeping Pets Safe During Extreme Heat

Thursday, July 14th 2022, 9:02 am

A local veterinarian says the dangerously hot temperatures can really take a toll on pets.

Dr. Kristen Haak with the 15th Street Veterinarian Group says she has already seen some pets come in with heat stroke this summer. She says some signs for owners to watch out for include red gums, drooling and if they are acting different.

Under no circumstance should a pet be left inside of a car, even if the windows are left down because vehicles can still heat up. Dr. Haak says many pets have thick coats and can only release heat by panting so most shouldn’t be exposed to the heat for more than 30 minutes.

She says hot surfaces can also burn the paw pads of pets, which could lead to other issues like infection.

"It’s very important we protect those paws so by walking in the morning when it’s cooler or later in the evening, but even in the evening the sun has been beating down on those streets and sidewalks all day so still have to check the temperatures of those surfaces," says Dr. Haak.

If a pet is left outside for long periods of time, Dr. Haak says they need to have plenty of access to shade and water in addition to circulating air.