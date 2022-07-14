Thursday, July 14th 2022, 2:43 pm

'The Gardener Guy' Shares Tips On Keeping Your Garden Hydrated Amid The Summer Heat

'The Gardner Guy' Shares Tips On Keeping Your Garden Hydrated Amid The Summer Heat

Taking care of plants in the summer heat can be a challenge, especially with the weather we've been seeing lately.

Former HGTV star Paul James, “The Gardener Guy,” shared tips and tricks on how to keep your garden hydrated and alive.

In these hot and dry conditions, plants need extra attention, and like people, the Gardener Guy said the main key is staying hydrated.

"Plants are under a lot of stress. Most plants can handle the heat okay, but it’s just these dry soils and I mean, they are bone dry. This is a drought,” James said.

James said lawns are turning brown and landscape plants are suffering.

Those are signs of summer and extreme heat. He said the answer to keeping your plants alive is water.

"You gotta deep soak everything in sight,” James said.

James said it's important to let the water run for an hour or two at least twice a week.

He said with inflation, he expects water bills to increase, or it could cost your landscape's life.

James said the water must reach the root zone for the plants to survive.

Another way to keep the soil moist is through mulch.

"I recommend a three to four-inch layer, which is pretty thick. But it will do wonders. It will cut back on your watering needs by at least 50 percent,” James said.

He said mulch is helpful for many reasons it's aesthetically pleasing, it's good for the soil and for your water bill.