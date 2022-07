Thursday, July 14th 2022, 5:45 pm

By: News On 6

Restoration Efforts Underway For Gas Station Featured In 'The Outsiders'

A run-down gas station in Sperry that was featured in "The Outsiders" movie is getting a little TLC.

Former rapper and Outsiders super-fan, Danny Boy O'Connor, is taking on the project.

News On 6's Johnny Resendiz showed us something good.