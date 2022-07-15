Nonprofit Law Center To Launch 1st Location In Oklahoma

Friday, July 15th 2022, 8:51 am

A nonprofit law center whose goal is to fight for justice and opportunity for all Oklahomans is set to launch in Tulsa on Friday night. Attorneys and advocates will donate pro-bono hours to tackling big issues impacting people who live in the state.

Oklahoma Appleseed will become the first location in the state, with the office in Tulsa. The Appleseed law center network has locations in 17 other places, including in Kansas and Nebraska.

The non-profit has not identified a specific area of focus, but it could be in areas like criminal justice reform, mental health care and tackling the state’s high prison population. Appleseed’s expansion into Oklahoma is looked at as untapped potential.

Organizers say the goal is to fight for the rights of everyone who lives in the state and serve as a watchdog.

"If you’re experiencing problems with any institutions or state agencies or things like that, that you feel like are a collective issue that a lot of people are experiencing like a class, you could bring it to us and we could investigate and potentially file a suit," said Colleen McCarty, Executive Director for Oklahoma Appleseed.

A kickoff event will take place Friday night in Tulsa. The Board of Directors for Oklahoma Appleseed will be introduced.

Oklahoma Appleseed is hopeful to add more staff and open more offices in Oklahoma City and rural areas down the road once they get more funding. You can learn more by Clicking Here.



