Friday, July 15th 2022, 9:16 am

By: News On 6

The Pontiac-Oakland International Car Club is bringing several hundred hot rods to Green Country this weekend for its 50th convention.

This is only the second time the event has been held in the Tulsa area, the last time was back in 2007.

The convection is being held at the Hard Rock Casino in Catoosa.

About 1,000 club members are expected to attend this year's event.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.