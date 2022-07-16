Circle Cinema Celebrates 94 Years In Tulsa

Friday, July 15th 2022, 9:08 pm

By: News On 6

An iconic Tulsa business turned 94 years old Friday.

Circle Cinema near Admiral and Lewis opened its doors on July 15th, 1928 and on Friday the theater hosted a reception to celebrate. It also opened a new gallery exhibit with artwork from Native American special effects artist Tate Steinsiek

"To see how, not only how well-rounded Oklahoma has become in artistry and just the way that it treats its artists and filmmakers and having a place like Circle Cinema that gives independent filmmakers a chance, man, it's... I'm honestly just basically speechless," said Steinsiek.

The 2022 Circle Cinema Film Festival also started Friday and runs through the weekend.



