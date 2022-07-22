Oklahoma Little League World Series Team Prepares For Regional Tournament

Friday, July 22nd 2022, 5:33 pm

The Oklahoma Little League World Series team is preparing for Regionals and this year, the team is from Tulsa.

The players are selected by local baseball pros. They've been practicing three days a week, all summer long for the big tournament.

"It's a lot of practice. Once we've become a team, now it's a lot of practice, trying to build the team chemistry and comradery,” said Asst. Coach Wes Sanford.

The Little League Southwest Region Tournament is fast approaching, where teams from several states will compete for a spot in the World Series. The Oklahoma team is taking training seriously, and Sanford says they're ready to get to Waco and hit the field.

"It's a big stage for us. We've got to get through this to get there, we're confident we can do that. It's not going to be easy. It's not going to be given to us, but we're trying to get as prepared as we can for it,” Sanford said.

Sanford says it's been decades since an Oklahoma team made it to the World Series, so the team's excited to put its skills to the test.

The upcoming 7th graders were selected after trying out for the team. The players are from different baseball teams, schools, and areas of Tulsa.

"It's been a lot of fun to watch these kids come together. Again, they're great players, and now, they've got to become a great team. They've handled that challenge really well. We couldn't be prouder,” Sanford said.

Regionals are in two weeks and the Little League World Series is in late August.