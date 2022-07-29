'Tokyo, OK' Anime Convention Kicks Off In Downtown Tulsa

Friday, July 29th 2022, 4:23 pm

By: News On 6

A taste of Tokyo is in Tulsa.

"Tokyo, OK" kicked off on Friday. It's a family-friendly event exploring Japanese anime, pop culture, and fashion. Organizers expect thousands of people from all over. There will be 300 hours of programming, vendors, and artists.

People decked out in character costumes lined up to sign in, while crews finished setting up the booths.

"We're here to promote the education of anime and pop culture for anybody. It's a family-oriented event, it's a lot of fun,” said Suzy Specter, emcee of Tokyo, OK.

The convention is the largest event of its kind in the state hosted by the Oklahoma Society for Culture Appreciation.

“We have games, we have artists, we have voice-actors. There are panels, you can learn to build costumes. We talk about fashion and all kinds of incredible things,” Specter said.

In the vendor room, you can find everything from toys to masks, games, and swords. The event is also home to an international esports world tour.

Specter says cosplay has helped her learn life skills and boost her confidence.

“There’s such an incredible world of science and technology involved with it. You can teach anyone from any generation how to fabricate, you learn new techniques on building things. And you get to embody your favorite characters from things you enjoy, like from books and TV,” Specter said.

Tokyo, OK goes through Sunday and registration is open throughout the weekend.

