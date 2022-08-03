1 Dead After Crash Along Highway 169

Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, 5:19 am

By: Gabe Castillo

An investigation is underway after a driver was killed in a deadly crash along Highway 169 on Tuesday, according to Tulsa Police.

Witnesses told officers that traffic was at a stop along southbound Highway 169 when the crash happened around 5:20 p.m.

According to witnesses, the driver of a white vehicle failed to stop in time and lost control of the vehicle. Police say the white vehicle's driver's side collided with the back of a black SUV.

The driver of the white vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

The other driver involved in the crash suffered some bruises and facial cuts and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Tulsa Police say the crash is under investigation and officers have not yet identified anyone involved.





