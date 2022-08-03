Vin Scully's Legacy Leaves Impact On The Tulsa Drillers

Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, 5:33 pm

Vin Scully, the longtime play-by-play announcer for the LA Dodgers, has died at the age of 94.

Although he was based in Los Angeles, his impact on baseball made it all the way to Tulsa.

Baseball fans say Vin Scully was more than a broadcaster, he was a legend.

"Vin was a broadcaster but he was more than that he was a storyteller,” said Brian Carroll.

He was the voice of the Dodgers for nearly seven decades, the longest tenure of any broadcaster with a single team in professional sports history.

The Drillers are the double A affiliate of the Dodgers.

Carroll, the Assistant General Manager of the Drillers, says Scully was unlike any other commentator.

"When he was giving a broadcast, it seemed like he was talking directly to you and maybe only you,” said Carroll. "He was there for so many big moments, key moments, and it was just his nature he always seem to have the perfect way to deliver it and to have that special effect with it."

Scully covered many of the MLB’s greatest moments.

Probably like many baseball fans, Carroll can recount his favorite highlights of Scully’s career.

"He called Hank Aaron's 715th Home Run and he was so great because he let the pitchers speak, and he was silent for a period of that, but that was a great day for America when a black man broke the home run record,” said Carroll.

Although Scully never visited OneOK field, his profound career will leave an impact on the game of baseball and the Drillers for the years to come.