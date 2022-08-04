Scattered Showers, Then More Heat On The Way

Thursday, August 4th 2022, 8:30 am

A break from the summer heat is expected Thursday as some shower chances return to Green Country.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz:

Another welcome chance at some scattered showers and storms greets Green Country for our Thursday.

Scattered showers and storms developing across northeastern Oklahoma for the morning hours will be mostly of the hit-or-miss variety, so not everyone will pick up rain. By midday and into the afternoon, the coverage of showers and storms will gradually decrease, though an isolated stronger storm could flare up during the heating of the afternoon anywhere in eastern Oklahoma.

The increased morning cloud cover from those scattered showers will help keep most of Green Country’s temperatures below the triple digits today. But it’ll still be hot, muggy, and stuffy for the afternoon with highs in the upper 90s as sunshine breaks back out, and heat index values back over 105 in some locations.

Another brief flare-up of isolated showers and storms looks to occur overnight into very early Friday morning as a weak frontal boundary starts to dissipate across the area. Temperatures will start to rebound once again Friday afternoon though with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values climbing back over 105.

The upcoming weekend looks very typical for early August: More Dog Days of Summer heat. We’ll be climbing back towards the 100-degree mark Saturday and Sunday, with heat indices over 105. Our next chance for at least a little break from the August heat looks to be around Tuesday of next week, as another weak front moves into the area with a chance of scattered showers and storms.

I hope you have a great Thursday, Green Country!