Saturday, August 6th 2022, 7:25 pm

By: News On 6

Broken Arrow is getting ready for back-to-school with a community book fair.

The Book Pantry on West Houston Street is hosting the event on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There's a children's room with books, a media room for audio and vinyl, and even a vintage National Geographic magazine section.

Organizers say they take cash, check or Venmo pay only and the proceeds benefit Broken Arrow Neighbors.

If you can't make it to this book fair, there will be a half-price sale going on next weekend.