Deaths Of Bixby Couple Classified As Murder Suicide By Police

Monday, August 8th 2022, 2:33 pm

By: David Prock, News On 6

The deaths of Sherry Gamble Smith and her husband Martin Everett Smith have been classified as a murder-suicide by the Bixby Police Department.

Police say evidence from the scene including the home security video shows that Martin Everett Smith shot and killed Sherry Gamble Smith during a domestic argument at their Bixby home on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The video also shows that Martin Everett Smith spent most of the night before the murder sitting alone in his garage at the couple’s home. Bixby Police say that on the morning of the murder Martin Smith was seen on the video removing a pistol from the garage, placing it in his waistband, and entering the home.

Investigators say that Smith placed a phone call to a family member just before shooting Sherry Gamble Smith and then turning the gun on himself.

It is our policy to provide resources for anybody considering self-harm when reporting about a situation involving suicide or a suicide attempt.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1) connect veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.



