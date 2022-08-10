Watch: Clary Sage College Offers Free Haircuts For Kids Ahead Of The New School Year

Wednesday, August 10th 2022, 10:19 am

By: News On 6

Money is tight for many families as kids go back to school this year and a Tulsa cosmetology and barbering school wants to help.

The “Cuts for Kids” event was all day Tuesday and Wednesday at Clary Sage College, where kids could get a free haircut. Kindergarteners up to high school seniors received brand-new dos to walk into the first day of school feeling confident.

As kids across Green Country head back to the classroom, students at Clary Sage College wanted to do something good.

"One of our core values here at our organization is to give back to our community. And so, this is just one of the ways that we do it,” said Director of Operations Derek Ball.

Ball says the college holds this event every year.

"But we also know the importance of the first day of school and making a good impression, but also feeling confident and feeling good in yourself,” Ball said.

Ball says part of training for cosmetology and barber students is taking clients, but for the two-day event, it’s all about the kids. He said on Tuesday, that more than 300 kids got haircuts.

"Seeing the kids come in, and they're just kind of normal and then they get their haircut, and they jump out of the chair, they're really excited. They're kind of running around. And just seeing how happy they are about it really makes the day,” Ball said.

The event goes until Wednesday at 8 p.m.