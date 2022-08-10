Gist: TPS Focused On Serving Students, Parents Can Be Partners

Wednesday, August 10th 2022, 1:28 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Public School students head back to class one week from Friday.

The district is starting the year under the cloud of accreditation downgrade and state audit that Superintendent Doctor Deborah Gist says is politically motivated.

Related Story: Watch: TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist Discusses The Upcoming School Year

Wednesday on Six in the Morning, Gist said their focus remains on serving Tulsa students and parents can play a key role in that.

"We want to encourage our parents to start talking to their children now about the importance of coming to school every day and being there, being ready every single day. And we want them to be a partner in their child's learning and their child's safety," said Gist.