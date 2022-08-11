Missing Child Found Safe In Tulsa, Reunited With Family

Wednesday, August 10th 2022, 10:51 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police say a child who was missing in Tulsa on Wednesday afternoon has been found safe.

A non-family member who lives in the same home of the child and his family member saw the child playing outside while the child's family member was inside the house, TPD said.

The non-family member took the four-year-old and drove off with him, said TPD.

After a couple of hours from the time the child went missing, the non-family member drove past police, which is when police said they stopped the car, TPD said.

Police said they found the child safe inside the car.

At this time, TPD said they are not making any arrests and detectives are going to continue with this investigation.

This is a developing story.