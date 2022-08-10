Ballistic Shields Donated To School Resource Officers In Bartlesville & Dewey

Wednesday, August 10th 2022, 6:21 pm

School Resource Officers in Bartlesville and Dewey will be better prepared to protect kids at school this fall, thanks to donation of three Ballistic shields.

Kevin Lynch has lived in Bartlesville his entire life and is now a realtor. When he had a chance to provide ballistic shields to the school’s officers, he knew he had to do it.

“We can't prevent the tragedy, but these shields, I think we're going to be able to go in and stop that tragedy from escalating any further," Lynch said.

Lynch donated the money to the Stand First Foundation, a local nonprofit that provided the three shields.

Scott Walton founded Stand First and said the goal is to make sure police officers have this life saving equipment, especially for departments who can’t afford it.

"When we see more active shooters, we see more school violence these things, the time is now. and unfortunately, these are things we never want to have to use, but unfortunately, we see a need for them daily,” Walton said.

Walton wanted to do something to make sure officers in his community have what they need, if they ever face an active shooter.

"Let's put a shield in front of every officer,” Lynch said. “That's the goal here. That's why I got involved with the shields was to protect our children, our teachers, and our community. And I think every school officer should have one."

The shields cost almost $2,000 and Lynch hopes other people in the community will be inspired to also donate.

"We can do everything we can to try and change it, but the fact is we need to be able to take care of the issue when the issue comes up.” Lynch said.

Stand First takes donations on their website: www.stand1st.org