Tulsa Little League Player Reflects On 'Hug Felt Around The World'

Wednesday, August 10th 2022, 10:45 pm

We showed you last night, the 'hug felt around the world' as a Tulsa little league player hugged the other team's pitcher, after the pitcher got upset for accidentally hitting the Tulsa player in the head.

Isaiah Jarvis didn't expect the spotlight. He said he was just doing what any good person would do. Now that he's got our attention - he hopes the world embraces his message of kindness.

Video of the embrace went viral in a matter of hours. Isaiah and his dad Austin watched the views stack up.

"Even in competitiveness there can still be compassion. And there can still be kindness," his dad Austin said.

"I didn't really notice it too much until about halfway through the car ride," Isaiah said.

Now the video has millions of views. "Yeah it's crazy. It's super crazy," he said.

Head Coach Sean Kouplen has seen comment after comment say the same thing - this is what the world needs.

"I believe what we are seeing is that our world is tired of divisiveness," he said. "And I think when we all saw is friendship and love and caring trump competition. All of a sudden I believe that just struck a chord with everybody."

Isaiah knows the spotlight won't last forever. While he's got our attention, he's sharing a message.

"That's really just the main take of all this, what I'm kinda wrapping around is just treat others how you want to be treated," he said.