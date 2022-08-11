Latimer County Sheriff's Office Searching For Thief Who Stole Police Badge

Thursday, August 11th 2022, 5:44 am

By: News On 6

The Latimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding the person who stole a police badge.

According to deputies, a thief stole a Wilburton Police badge along with guns and jewelry on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office shared photos of the stolen item on Facebook on.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Latimer County Sheriff's Office at (918)-465-4013. Deputies say a reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.





