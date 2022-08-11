2 Injured In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash

Thursday, August 11th 2022, 6:08 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa police are investigating after a man and a woman were injured when a motorcycle hit a curb early Thursday morning.

According to Tulsa police, the crash happened near East 51st Street and Sheridan Road.

Police say the two had just left a club near East 51st Street and Memorial Drive when the crash happened. Officers say the woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries and the man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and was taken to the hospital for road rash and to have a blood test.

This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.







