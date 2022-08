Thursday, August 11th 2022, 6:12 am

By: News On 6

Bartlesville Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening To Attack, Kidnap Congressman Kevin Hern

A Bartlesville man pleads guilty in federal court to threatening to attack and kidnap Congressman Kevin Hern and Hern's family.

Prosecutors say Keith Eisenberger cyberstalked Hern for several years and made visits to the congressman's offices in Washington DC and in Tulsa.

Eisenberger told investigators he believed Hern was appointed to his congressional seat illegally.

Prosecutors recommend a three-year prison sentence for Eisenberger.