Thursday, August 11th 2022, 6:26 am

By: News On 6

City Of Tulsa To Host Naturalization Ceremony At City Hall

On Thursday, 20 people will become United States citizens during a naturalization ceremony at Tulsa City Hall.

The group consists of people from several different countries, including Burma, Fiji, India, Mexico, Nigeria, the Philippines and Vietnam.

The ceremony is set to take place in the City Council Chambers at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

After the ceremony, volunteers from the League of Women Voters will be on-hand to help the new citizens register to vote.

According to the City Of Tulsa, masks will be required at the ceremony.



















