Thursday, August 11th 2022, 7:15 am

By: News On 6

THD's 'All About Kids Program' Seeks To Help Children Live Healthier Lives

A Tulsa Health Department program, designed to help kids and their families live healthier lives, is getting ready for the new school year.

THD's 'All About Kids Program' reaches more than 50,000 elementary students in Tulsa County Schools.

News on 6’s Autumn Bracey was live on Thursday morning with details on the groups efforts.