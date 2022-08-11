Watch: Theatre Tulsa Executive Director Discusses The Upcoming Performance Of 'Something Rotten'

Thursday, August 11th 2022, 10:25 am

By: News On 6

Theatre Tulsa is gearing up to start its new season. It hasn't always been easy, but Theatre Tulsa continues to provide local productions for the community and this year marks its 100th season.

Executive Director of Theatre Tulsa Jarrod Kopp, and one of the actors from the musical "Something Rotten," Mark Frie, who also happens to be the Tulsa PAC Executive Director, joined the News On 6 team on Thursday to discuss the upcoming production of Something Rotten."

"Something Rotten" runs from august 12 through the 28. For more information or to purchase tickets, Click Here.