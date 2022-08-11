Thursday, August 11th 2022, 4:16 pm

By: News On 6

Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit By Car In Tulsa, Police Say

A bicyclist has died after being hit by a car near 2100 N Peoria Ave on Thursday afternoon, according to TPD.

Officers said they responded to an injury accident around 2:16 p.m., where they learned a bicyclist had been hit by a 1998 Chevy Silverado, traveling northbound on the north side of the intersection.

The bicyclist was transported by EMSA to Ascension St. John's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, TPD said.

The bicyclist was crossing the roadway in or near the crosswalk going westbound, but did not have the pedestrian signal, according to TPD.

The pickup was traveling northbound in the inside lane when the bicyclist went across the roadway into his path, said TPD.

There was no indication of any speeds involved by the pickup, and the traffic light was described as green for the pickup by witnesses, TPD said.

Police said there was also no indication of any drug or alcohol use by either party.

No names have been released at this time and the investigation is ongoing, TPD said.

This is a developing story.