Friday, August 12th 2022, 5:06 am

By: News On 6

News On 6's Kristen Weaver To Host Back-To-School Fashion Show At Woodland Hills Mall

Woodland Hills mall is hosting a back-to-school fashion show on Saturday and the event will be hosted by News On 6's own Kristen Weaver.

The fashion show a part of a donation drive for the Tulsa Dream Center called "Do Good in Denim"

Attendees can bring any denim for kids and early teens to the show and throughout the month.

All the outfits presented in the show will include denim as well.

The event, which will be hosted by News On 6's own Kristen Weaver, will kick off at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the center court at Woodland Hills Mall.







