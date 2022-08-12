News On 6 & Your Oklahoma Ford Dealers Announce 2022 Summer Of Fun Grand Prize Winner

Friday, August 12th 2022, 6:48 am

By: News On 6

Congratulations to Don Westphal from Skiatook, Oklahoma for the winner of the News On 6 Summer of Fun Grand Prize!

Don is taking home a brand new 2022 Ford Edge thanks to your Oklahoma Ford Dealers.

News On 6’s Summer of Fun is a 9-week contest with daily giveaways from our weekly sponsors, culminating in the grand prize giveaway which features six finalists drawn from hundreds of thousands of entries.

The other five finalists did not walk home empty-handed. Each finalist took home a $1,000 dealership credit certificate, compliments of your Oklahoma Ford Dealers. The finalists can use the certificates for any kind of service or toward the purchase of a new car.

Westphal becomes the 11th grand prize winner of the annual contest.