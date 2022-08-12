Sand Springs Family Publishes Book Based On True Story Of Daughter Losing Friend

Friday, August 12th 2022, 4:34 pm

A Green Country family recently published an inspirational true story about a special-needs teen struggling with the loss of her friend.

The family hopes the children's book will help others going through life's challenges. "One Pink Balloon" is about finding hope from your faith and signs around you, like a balloon. Some of the money made from this book will be donated to Little Light House in Tulsa, where the two friends with special needs met at just one-year-old.

Parents Richard and Marty Hight said they wrote and illustrated "One Pink Balloon" to honor Averie's best friend, Katelyn, and to inspire others. When 16-year-old Katelyn died from health issues in 2017, loved ones gathered at Little Light House to release 16 pink balloons.

As the balloons drifted away, the Hight family went back to their Sand Springs home, which is about 14 miles away. Averie said she was in her room when she looked out the window and saw one pink balloon. "What are the chances that that balloon would, out of all those balloons, 16, pop and land in our yard?" asked Marty.

Marty said a teacher's aide accidentally added a comma between the words "love you" and "Katelyn" on one balloon.

"And that's exactly how the note read: ‘Miss you dear friend love you, Katelyn,’ and she just knew it was from Katelyn," said Marty.

"Averie just started bouncing around,” said Marty. She was like, 'My friend wrote me a letter from Heaven.'"

Richard said the note gave Averie peace.

"It immediately took from very distraught young lady crying and weeping to Katelyn knows where she lives, ‘Katelyn is OK, that she wrote me a note,’" explained Richard.

The Hight family said they hope their book can encourage others not to give up during hard times and to find joys in the simple things.

"Everything is going to be OK,” said Richard. “Everything is part of the Master's plan."

You can buy the book now at the Sky Gallery in Tulsa. There are two book signings coming up at various locations: August 12th and August 21st. There is more information on the book's Facebook page