New Class Of Cadets Graduate Tulsa Police Academy

Friday, August 12th 2022, 5:03 pm

A new class of police cadets are ready to hit the streets this evening after graduating on Friday.

They’ll be working with a supervisor for the next 16 weeks and then will go on patrol on their own. This graduating class is one of the largest ones TPD has had in several years and the recruits are excited to get out on the streets and start serving the community.

Kevin Ishola is one of the new graduates. He’s served in the military and wanted to find a new way to serve, so signed up to join the force.

"Some great life lessons I've learned is how to work well with others, people, we've all come from different types, all different walks of life, learning how to communicate with the people in this community," said Ishola.

These cadets have spent the last seven months, learning everything from how to do a car stop, to shooting at the rifle range and learning how to deal with all kinds of people they might encounter who need help. The officers who have been training the cadets say it’s all about teamwork, communication, and staying true to the values they’ve learned.

"I hope they take away compassion, for people, for the city of Tulsa, for the people they're going to serve, and hard work and dedication because that is going to push you through a lot of the stuff that we see and that we go through," said Erin Bitting, the Recruit Training Coordinator.

Chief of Tulsa Police Wendell Franklin says with so many people retiring, it’s great to see a class this big graduate.

”The pandemic really changed things, this is the first class post-pandemic where there was a lot more interaction and a lot more involvement, so I feel like I know a lot of them,” said Franklin.

Graduates say they are excited to put everything they’ve learned into practice.

"I'm looking forward to just getting to know the people of Tulsa,” said Ishola. “This is a great city, amazing people, they back their police, and I am just grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Tulsa.

TPD hopes to hold three academies each year, and the next class of cadets will graduate in December.



