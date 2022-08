Saturday, August 13th 2022, 8:33 am

By: News On 6

TPD: 1 Dead Following Early Morning Homicide In Tulsa

One person is dead following an early morning homicide Saturday, Tulsa police confirm.

Officers responded to the scene near 11th and Garnett.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound at 5:15 a.m., according to TPD.

Police said they don't have anyone in custody.

This is a developing story.