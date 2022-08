Saturday, August 13th 2022, 9:49 pm

By: News On 6

A New Leaf Opens Academy For Students Who Have Developmental Disabilities

A local nonprofit is opening its academy for students who have a developmental disability.

The transition academy for "A New Leaf" is a two-year program in Owasso and Saturday is move-in day.

